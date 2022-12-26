MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,462,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,981,000 after buying an additional 893,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after buying an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after buying an additional 72,009 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $25.02 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

