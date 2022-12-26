Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MLI opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

