Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.96 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The company has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.13 and its 200-day moving average is $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.