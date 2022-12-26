NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.