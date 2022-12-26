NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

