NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.