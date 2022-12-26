Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,896 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Nucor worth $107,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $136.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.