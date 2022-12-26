Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $100,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $136.98 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.