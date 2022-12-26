Nordea Investment Management AB Has $115.66 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.30% of Kimberly-Clark worth $115,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

