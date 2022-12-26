Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 258,269 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $182,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BABA opened at $85.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

