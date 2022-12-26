Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

