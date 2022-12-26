Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Position Lifted by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the quarter. Nouveau Monde Graphite makes up 3.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned 0.91% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMG. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance
Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.