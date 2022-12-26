Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Position Lifted by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the quarter. Nouveau Monde Graphite makes up 3.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned 0.91% of Nouveau Monde Graphite worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMG. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

