NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $152.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

