NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.