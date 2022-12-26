Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average is $257.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

