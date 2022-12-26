Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $79,507,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.