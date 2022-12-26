Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 491 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

