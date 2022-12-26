Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.