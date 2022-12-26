Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 450 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.53.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

