Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 56.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 73.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.