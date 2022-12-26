PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 494,326 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

