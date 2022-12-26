Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Holdings Raised by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,528.51% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

