Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

