Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2022

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.