Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.69 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

