Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 7th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

