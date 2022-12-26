Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.