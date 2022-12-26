Physicians Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

