Physicians Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

