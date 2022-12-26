Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.