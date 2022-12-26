Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Stryker by 10.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 447,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 88,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $242.84 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.82.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

