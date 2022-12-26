Physicians Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $412.12 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.