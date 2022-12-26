Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

