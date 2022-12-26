Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after purchasing an additional 642,703 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Toro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,859,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,448,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $112.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

