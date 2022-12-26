Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.7 %

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

COP stock opened at $117.05 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

