Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

