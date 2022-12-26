Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $266.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.39.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.