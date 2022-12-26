Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average is $352.82. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

