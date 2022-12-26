Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

