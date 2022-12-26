Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $308.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

