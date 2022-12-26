Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.58% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WINC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINC opened at $23.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

