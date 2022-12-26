Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $260.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

