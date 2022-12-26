Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.