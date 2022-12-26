Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $391,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.29 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $347.00 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.75 and its 200-day moving average is $437.13.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

