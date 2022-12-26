Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $528,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

NYSE:J opened at $120.86 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.