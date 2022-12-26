Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 179,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

