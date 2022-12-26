Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. International Business Machines comprises 0.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

