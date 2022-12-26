Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,580,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,056,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.56 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $128.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

