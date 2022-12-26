Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 239,754 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 239,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,034,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 23.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

