Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

TGT stock opened at $143.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.