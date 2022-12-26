Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $49,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,672,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,362. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BEN opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

